The Atlantic Lions Club sworn in new officers during its meeting at the end of June. They include Club Directors: Jim Zellmer and Deb Schuler; Communication and Marketing: Deb Schuler Lion Tamer: Jim Nordskog; Treasurer: Greg Schuler; Secretary, Membership, Chaplain and Tail Twister: Leon Hodges; Vice Presidents: David and Marla Lenz and President: Alan Ladd. Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue presented the program on a variety of topics including the Cass County Drone Program, the need to hire more staff and the numerous programs the department and reserves offer, including Shop with a Cop, Family Dreams Christmas, Halloween safety programs, a kids trip to the zoo, and a kids camp out. Because of limited staff, the camp out was cancelled this year, however, kids were able to attend an Iowa Cubs game. Hogue said thank you to all the people who donate because that's the only way the department is able to offer the different programs.

Tags

Trending Food Videos