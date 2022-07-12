The Atlantic Lions Club sworn in new officers during its meeting at the end of June. They include Club Directors: Jim Zellmer and Deb Schuler; Communication and Marketing: Deb Schuler Lion Tamer: Jim Nordskog; Treasurer: Greg Schuler; Secretary, Membership, Chaplain and Tail Twister: Leon Hodges; Vice Presidents: David and Marla Lenz and President: Alan Ladd. Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue presented the program on a variety of topics including the Cass County Drone Program, the need to hire more staff and the numerous programs the department and reserves offer, including Shop with a Cop, Family Dreams Christmas, Halloween safety programs, a kids trip to the zoo, and a kids camp out. Because of limited staff, the camp out was cancelled this year, however, kids were able to attend an Iowa Cubs game. Hogue said thank you to all the people who donate because that's the only way the department is able to offer the different programs.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL SOFTBALL: Atlantic looks to make it 2 state trips in a row
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL SOFTBALL: Exira-EHK falls in regional final to Southeast Warren
- SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Garrett McLaren, Atlantic
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL SOFTBALL: Exira-EHK gets another chance to punch state ticket
- IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL SOFTBALL: Atlantic rallies to win rubber match with Shenandoah
- Area Police Reports
- Griswold Holds 140th Old Soldier's Reunion
- POST-SEASON PLAY: Griswold, Exira-EHK winners in softball
- REGIONAL SOFTBALL: Three area teams open play tonight
- As the Man Said, Know When to Fold 'Em
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.