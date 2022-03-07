EXIRA — It’s the sixth annual kickoff for the 157th annual event: Exira’s planning for the Fourth of July.
The annual “Kickoff” event is a great way to socialize, enjoy some entertainment, catch up on the announcements and have dinner. The kickoff is set for Saturday, April 2, at the Exira Event Center.
Social hour and the silent auction kicks off at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 6:45 p.m. Announcements — including the theme for this year’s Fourth of July celebration, along with the Parade Grand Marshal — will be at 7:15 p.m. The live auction will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the silent auction ends at 8 p.m.
Entertainment for the evening, by Dueling Pianos, with Andy Anderson and Mike Leeds, will be from 8:15-10:15 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per person, in advance or $35 at the door. You can purchase a whole table — for eight people with eight drink tickets — for $250.
The 2022 Exira Community Club Board of Trustees include Abby Rasmussen, president; Stephanie Petersen, vice president; Judy Bintner, treasurer; Katie Wheeler, secretary; and Jessie Wheeler, Katie Glade, Amanda Kommes and Betsy Kitelinger.