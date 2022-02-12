A hike at Lake Anita will be held on Feb. 13 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Those attending should meet near the campground playground, and dressed for the conditions. During the hike, people will try to catch a glimpse of wildlife, and learn some of the strategies that they use to survive the winter.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
top story
Former coach, administrator and Iowa High School Athletic Association official talks about his life's experiences and how they came together in his new book, "Do Your Best ... and Then Some More."
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Two charged in Sunday incident
- Beyond Satisfying: Audubon couple working on a dream house
- Celebrate school counselors during national school counseling week, Feb. 7–11
- PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic boys take down Harlan; girls fall in season finale
- IOWA CLASS 2A SECTIONAL WRESTLING – Trojans win sectional meet, advance 10
- DISTRICT SWIMMING: Trojans finish season with 6th-place finish at district meet
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Post-season road starts tonight
- Fighting the Good Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease
- IOWA CLASS 2A REGIONAL DUAL TEAM WRESTLING: OFF TO STATE FOR ATLANTIC-CAM
- COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa great 'Mac' McCausland dies at 75
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.