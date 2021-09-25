The Audubon County Farm Bureau hosted their annual 4th Grade Ag Day on September 10, 2021 at the Audubon County Fair Grounds. This is for the 4th graders from both Audubon Community School and Exira- EHK Community School districts. This year there were 62 students in attendance from both schools.
The morning started off with a welcome from the board president Adam Hansen and Outreach Coordinator Megan Kelly gathered the groups and went over the stations that they would be visiting.
We had FFA members from both schools to lead the groups from station to station. We had 9 stations for them to visit, Audubon Corn Grower and Pork Producers, Audubon FFA with ATV safety, Audubon County Soil and Water Commission, AMVC, Audubon Cattlemen, USDA, Audubon State Bank and Landmands Bank, Audubon County 4-H and Vetter Equipment. The final station was Audubon Fire Department who demonstrated the grain bin extraction equipment.
The Audubon County Farm Bureau Board grilled burgers and served chips, cookies and lemonade for lunch for the students and presenters. The students were given a t-shirt that was made possible from all of our sponsors for this event.
A thanks you goes out to all presenters and sponsors Exira-EHK FFA, Audubon FFA, Vetter Equipment - Audubon, Van Wall Equipment, Audubon County Cattlemen, Audubon County Corn Growers, Audubon State Bank, Landmands Bank, U.S. Department of Agriculture-Audubon, AMVC, ISU Extension and Outreach Audubon County, Audubon County Pork Producers, Clayton Dorsey, LUTCF - Farm Bureau Financial Services, Audubon County Soil and Water Commission, Audubon Fire and Rescue, Audubon County Fair Board.