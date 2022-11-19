Julefest is coming up, Nov. 25-26 in Elk Horn and Kimballton
It’s a Christmas tradition for many in southwest Iowa, getting out to see and do things focused on the holidays — and for others it’s a way to find that unique gift for that special someone on their list: It’s Julefest! For 44 years Elk Horn and Kimballton residents have been inviting others in to celebrate all things Danish.
Julefest is held in the Danish villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton, on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, with a variety of things to see and do.
For those who may feel the need to exercise after that big Thanksgiving meal, Julefest features a special activity — the 2022 Naughty or Nisse 5K Polar Run on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Runners go from the Mermaid statue in Kimballton down to the Danish Windmill in Elk Horn, starting at 9 a.m. Peppermint patties will be served at the start of the race, and hot chocolate or Glogg at the finish line.
Registration is $20, and proceeds benefit the Danish Windmill, a 501©(3) non-profit organization. Those interested can register in advance, online, or at the Danish Windmill.
Running in costume is suggested, and three of the four awards are based on how creative you get. There are awards for the Best Nisse (elf); for the Best Danish Costume and for the Most Original or Craziest, along with the Fastest runner.
For those celebrating the season, Julefest offers traditional Danish food and treats including pastries, wine, glogg and pebbernodder.
Bring the family for Breakfast with Santa on Friday morning, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elk Horn Fire Station, where they will be serving aebleskiver and medisterpolse.
Tour the Danish Windmill, or take in the latest exhibits at the Museum of Danish America, and don’t miss a chance to step back in time to the early 1900’s, at Bedstemor’s Hus.
The Museum of Danish America, Bedstemor’s House and the Museum of Danish America Genealogy Center will offer free admission during Julefest.
Wrap up the day on Saturday with the annual Julefest Concert and dancing around the Christmas Tree at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with lunch following the traditional dancing around the tree.
More interested in shopping?
You will have plenty of choices for unique gifts.
Stop at the Windmill, where the theme is “I’ll Be Gnome For Christmas.” Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. There will be many gnomes, a Danish Christmas Tree and hot glogg for sampling, along with Old World Christmas Traditions in their Danske Julemarket.
The Main Street Country Boutique will be in the Elk Horn Town Hall both Friday and Saturday. On Friday, it will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors and crafters from all over the state offering things like woven rugs, homemade candy, baked goods, stockings, angels, snowmen, wooden furniture and more.
The Kimballton Town Hall will offer A Hometown Christmas on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This market offers gifts, candies, cookies and more.
You can also take a trip to the country to visit the Rustic Rooster/Two Chicks, at 2578 Yellowwood Road, about a mile west of Kimballton on Highway 44 and 1/4 mile north. They will be open Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, featuring vintage Christmas, like antiques, Christmas decor and will be taking orders for Christmas baking. You can call 515-229-0078 for more information.