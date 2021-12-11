ATLANTIC - The recount of votes from the Nov. 30 run-off election came out unchanged, and Grace Garrett will be Atlantic's new Mayor.
Garrett received 588 votes while Tim Teig received 584, and Deputy Auditor Sheri Karns said the results were official: Garrett is the winner.
The process was overseen by Dorene South, Assistant to the Cass County Auditor and took less than 2 1/2 hours.
A committee of three people did the recount in the Supervisor's room including Bert Hoeck, chosen by Tim Teig, Leanne Pellett, representing Grace Garrett and a third person, Tammy Wickman, serving as the non-partisan counter.
Ballots were recounted separately for each of three precincts, Absentee, Wards 1, 2, and 3, and Wards 4 and 5. There were a total of 1,174 votes cast, including two write in votes for Kathy Somers.