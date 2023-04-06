[The February meeting was canceled due to the weather.]
The CCGS and guests met at the Atlantic Public Library Meeting Room for the presentation by Advantage Archives, Co-founder Jeffery Kiley at 1 p.m. with 17 members and guests in attendance. The informative presentation included the background and startup of the organization located in Cedar Rapids. Yearbooks, directories, and local documents are digitized along with newspapers. In the directory on their website the localities covered can be found.
A new version of the Advantage Archive site is being developed. The new version will have an app that allows the content to be readable on all devices: phones, tablets, etc. Jeff demonstrated a variety of search criteria to locate an event or individual by using clues. Several attendees remained following the presentation for more information. Carolyn DeLay recorded the presentation and posted the video on Facebook.
President Lavon Eblen called the meeting to order. A motion to approve the Treasurer's report was made by Mary Hoegh and seconded by Cindy Sievers. Motion carried.
Committee Reports
Publicity: Lavon publicized this event in Atlantic News Telegraph, on KJAN, and on Facebook and sent notices to all area libraries.
Old Business: An application to the Community Foundation was approved and $3,000 for the digitization of the 2001-2020 Atlantic News Telegraph was granted. The total cost of the project is about $18,000. Advantage Archives expects the 2001-2020 digitized Atlantic newspapers will be available online in about 90 days.
New Business: A motion to purchase LED under cabinet lighting was made by Beth Johnson and seconded by Cindy Sievers. Motion carried. The lighting will be installed above the work area in the Genealogy Room. Doris Krogman is taking a break from her duties as Vice President.
Research: Mary H and Beth J have fulfilled several requests for genealogy searches.
Next Meeting: Thursday, April 27, Atlantic Public Library, 1 p.m.., Program Genealogy Online-Gems and Junk video.