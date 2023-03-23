Snider competes in regional spelling bee

Brooklynn Snider

Congratulations goes out to Brooklynn Snider, an Exira-EHK seventh grade student who competed in Scripps Regional Spelling in Omaha, Neb. this past weekend. She won the EEHK Spelling Bee back in January. She had a great experience! There were over 70 kids and she made it down to the top 25 in round two. She fell out with 10 others before moving on to the oral portion of the contest.

