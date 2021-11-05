Atlantic Rising, in partnership with Hy-Vee, will continue to lead the Christmas Box Program this holiday season. The program was originally started by West Central Community Action over 20 years ago. The Jaycees took the program over soon after it started and then passed the program to Atlantic Rising in 2018.
“This program helps families and individuals in need of a Christmas dinner,” Kelsey Beschorner, Programs Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
“Atlantic Rising members, along with volunteers, delivered boxes to 165 individuals and families last year. With the continued challenges of COVID-19, we are expecting to see yet another increase in nominations this year,” Beschorner adds.
“Trivia Night was the organization’s main fund-raising event, and all participants had a fun night in October. With the projected numbers of families served, we will be reaching out to businesses and community members asking for donations and volunteers to help serve as many families as possible. Any time our community needs us, we are there to put in the work,” added Beschorner.
On Dec. 16, members of Atlantic Rising will help fill and deliver boxes of food items to families and individuals who can then use them to cook Christmas dinner.
“Atlantic Rising is proud to carry on this tradition of the Christmas Box program, and we are thankful that we are able to partner with HyVee and give back to the community in such a great way,” Beschorner stated.
To nominate a family or individual, or if you are interested in volunteering, contact Atlantic Rising at 712.243.3017 or chamber@atlanticiowa.com.