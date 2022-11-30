Pottawattamie County – Leaders in Pottawattamie County and the City of Underwood have come together to create a plan to greatly assist travelers in the west-central part of the county. The proposed project calls for reconstruction of Magnolia Road (G30) from Railroad Highway to the intersection of L52. The project will also include a two-way left turn lane (TWLTL) from the railroad tracks to the interstate ramps. This will require reconstruction of the Mosquito Creek Bridge to provide the additional lane and maintain two-way traffic during reconstruction.

