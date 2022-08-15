A bull named Albert was named the Super Bull in the state, and yes, he’s really from Audubon. The 3,042 pound Angus bull, owned by Randy Dreher of Audubon, won the Super Bull Contest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair, outweighing the competition on Thursday. He will be on display with the Big Boar and Big Ram in the cattle, swine and sheep barns through Aug. 21.

