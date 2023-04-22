Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low around 25F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low around 25F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.