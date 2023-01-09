Council Meeting

Mayor Barb Jacobsen talked with City Clerk Joe Foran during Monday night's meeting.

 By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer

AUDUBON - With what they described as three “excellent” candidates to choose from, the Audubon City Council voted to draw a name from a hat to fill a vacancy created when Nick Weihs submitted his resignation, on Nov. 14.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

