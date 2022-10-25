SOUTHWEST IOWA — High winds and dry conditions helped field fires in Nebraska and southwestern Iowa spread quickly on Sunday afternoon resulting in the evacuation of over 300 people.
Winds of nearly 60 mile per hour spread the fires that burned an area of about five miles by one mile Nebraska and 750 acres in Iowa. About 300 residents of Hallam, Neb., south of Lincoln, were ordered to evacuate their homes, along with residents of southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County as the fire approached.
Some homes in southwest Iowa were briefly evacuated in Montgomery County in the path of the fire. There were no reports of damages to home and two minor injuries. In Nebraska two firefighters were injured, one seriously, and three homes were destroyed.
Officials say the Montgomery County fire originated from a previous fire two weeks ago after strong winds reignited an ember in some debris. Brian Hamman, Montgomery County Emergency Management, said there had been an equipment fire where a piece of machinery caught the field on fire, then spread through some trees by a waterway. An ember from a tree that had been on fire could have sparked the fire on Sunday.
“The Montgomery County Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls at 4:47 p.m. reporting a small ditch fire in the area of Highway 34 x A Avenue,” Hamman said. Mutual aid was requested even before any fire units arrived on scene due to the windy conditions.
“Once fire crews arrived on scene, the fire grew rapidly and spread quickly north to adjoining fields. Several homes in the area were evacuated by law enforcement and mutual aid was again requested from numerous area fire departments,” he said.
“The flames were spread quickly by strong winds, and resulted in the voluntary evacuation of some residents, especially in Montgomery County,” reported Hamman, adding that the “fire quickly went out of control and spread some three-to four miles before being brought under control at around 8:30-p.m.”
Hamman said that some sections in the area had trees and other debris burning. Farmers were able to help control the fire, and Hamman said on Sunday, “Numerous farmers (continued) to disc additional fire breaks to alleviate additional fire from spreading.”
Hamman credited the quick response of first responders and area farmers who contributed with tractors and discs, saying “This fire would have traveled for several more miles, consumed many more acres and endangered several homes and lives in the process. Thankfully, no homes were destroyed and only two minor injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. ”
Fire and law enforcement monitored the area overnight. On Monday, Hamman said, they were continuing to monitor the area.
Eighteen fire departments, including 63 fire and EMS vehicles, 138 responders, six law enforcement agencies including 10 officers, three emergency management agencies — including five emergency management coordinators and three county dispatch agencies assisted during the fire.
All of Southwest Iowa was under a “moderate” risk of cropland fire as of Monday.