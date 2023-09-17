ATLANTIC - Atlantic Firefighters responded two calls for fires on Saturday night - one a residential fire, where the resident was able to escape safely, and a second that turned out not to be a fire, but a smoking pan that was removed from the house.
Responders were called out to the residential fire at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday at 304 Hazel Street.
The firemen were able to knock the fire down by just after midnight. Tom Cappel was the incident commander, there were no injuries, and Red Cross provided assistance.
The second call came in shortly before the house fire. Responders were called out to 1202 Birch Street, where the pan was smoking heavily. After the pan was removed, the house was ventilated.
Cass EMS, Cass County Sheriff’s office, Atlantic Police and Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon assisted at both scenes.