AHS Class of 1961 Reunion

Classmates in the photo are: (front row, left to right) Ronda Imsiek Harry, Tom Cappel, Nancy Lycett Armstrong, Marlene Schwarte Martin, Carolyn Schwartz Key, Linda Renaud Jensen, Sherry Knop Kluever, Donnis Tanner Schwanke, Amy Jo Paul Roland, Al Carver and Pam Meredith; and (back row) Tim Thatcher, Etta Lee Toler Christensen, Max Porter, Tom Hehl, John Holmes, Jim Leach, Jay Young, Jack Barringer (Catus Jack), Jerry McCrory, Roger Blunk, Bruce Bailey, Jim Kinne, Bob Hayes, Diane Woodward Petersen, Mike Cook and David Pross.

 (photo courtesy of Sue Fischer)

The Atlantic High School Class of 1961 held a reunion on Sept. 9 and 10 It was 61 years for the "Class of 61!"

