Atlantic Business and Professional Women (BPW) has five scholarships available for 2022. The Iowa Business and Professional Women’s Foundation also has a scholarship available. We are contacting you to provide our information for you to release in your Community Calendar. If you know anyone who could benefit from these scholarships, please have them contact Laurine Price, at 712-249-6688 or lprice_79@msn.com for an application or local high school scholarship websites.
All applications are due by or postmarked by: April 1.
1. The $750.00 Collen Scholarship is available to any female resident of Cass, Shelby, or Audubon Counties in Iowa. The student must be pursuing a degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Computer Systems Management, Chemistry or Engineering. The student may attend college full-time or part-time.
2. The $1000.00 BPW Scholarship is available to a Cass County resident non-traditional (has been out of high school 5+ yrs.) female or male who: (1) Is a United States citizen; (2) Has been out of the work force and is seeking to get back into the work force and needs additional education; (3) Completed high school five or more years ago and wants to start or resume their college education; (4) Demonstrates financial need, scholastic ability, leadership skills and career goals.
3. The $1000.00 Bev Mendenhall Nursing Scholarship honoring the memory of a long-time active member. The scholarship is available to a resident of Cass County, Iowa and who is a non-traditional student traditional (has been out of high school 5+ yrs.) female or male student who: (1) Is a United States citizen; (2) Has been out of the work force and is seeking to get back into the work force and needs additional education; (3) Completed high school five or more years ago and wants to start or resume their college education; (4) Demonstrates financial need, scholastic ability, leadership skills and career goals.
4. The $1000.00 Don Sonntag Nursing Scholarship provided by the generous donation from Don Sonntag. The scholarship is available to a high school graduate or non-traditional student who is pursuing education in the Nursing profession.
5. The Atlantic Business and Professional Women (BPW) are honored to offer the Bev and Bart Webb Memorial $500.00 Scholarship. The Webb Family graciously donated memorial money for this scholarship to be awarded to an Atlantic High School Senior for 2022.
