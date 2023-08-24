The Cass County Conservation Board is holding free “Mysterious Monarchs” Programs! The public programs will be held on Friday, Sept. 1- 4:30 p.m.- Lake Anita State Park Campground loop; Saturday Sept. 2 — 1 p.m.- Cold Springs Park Campground Shelter; Saturday, Sept. 9- 1 p.m.- Outdoor Educational Classroom Massena- Follow Highway 148 south of Massena, turn left onto Tucson Road for one and a half mile, and the park will be on your right; Saturday, Sept. 9 — 3 p.m. — Camblins Addition Shelter Sunnyside Park Atlantic
“Discover the Monarch Butterflies before their journey south!” organizers said. “We will tag monarchs and show you how! If you would like a home tagging kit, you must attend and pre-register for the Kit, and to pre-register call 712-769-2372 You Do Not have to be a registered camper to attend the program! We hope you will join us!” “