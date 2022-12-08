The sponsors of the Trumpeter Swan contest have determined the official arrival of the swans as Nov. 22! That day 30 Trumpeter Swans were here and stayed more than 24 hours. The winner that picked that date was Carol Seddon. Cass County Conservation officials thank all who participated!
