PPEL, Revenue Statement measures pass in unofficial results in Exira-EHK District
In unofficial results from Audubon County, in the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton School District both a Physical Plant & Equipment Levy (PPEL) and Revenue Purpose Statement have passed.
In Audubon County. For Measure A, the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) passed 80 yes votes to 12 no votes. For Measure B, on the Revenue Purpose Statement, changing how the district can use statewide one penny sales tax dollars (SAVE) passing 78 yes votes to 15 no votes.
Results from Shelby County in the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton School District show both measures have passed, with Measure A passing 63 yes votes to 6 no votes and Measure B, on the Revenue Purpose Statement passing 62 yes votes to 7 no votes.
For Measure A there were 143 yes votes to 18 no votes; For Measure B there were 140 votes and 22 no votes.
Earlier this year Superintendent Trevor Miller said, “If both of these measures are approved in March, we will be able to repair systems and facilities throughout our schools, which will help us ensure a safe and secure learning environment for our students.”
In Audubon: Richardson wins council seat, fire station bond fails
Results from the Audubon City Election show James Richardson won the city council set, receiving 94 absentee and 223 precinct votes for a total of 317, while Chris Hemmingsen received 41 absentee and 121 precinct votes for a total of 162 total votes. There were also six write in votes. The council seat is a vacancy term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
On Public Measure C, “Shall the city of Audubon enter into a loan agreement and issue its general obligation Capital Loan Notes in an amount not exceeding the amount of $2.8 million for the purpose of designing, constructing, equipping, furnishing and acquiring land for a new fire station?” The motion failed. There were a total of 197 yes votes (23 absentee and 174 precinct votes) for a total of 34.62 percent, and there were a total of 372 no votes (123 absentee and 195 precinct votes) for a total of 65.38 percent. Sixty percent or more votes were required for the measure to pass. A total of 569 votes (146 absentee and 369 precinct votes) were cast.
Of the 1,452 eligible voters, 10.19 percent or 148 absentee votes were cast, and 25.48 percent or 370 precinct votes were cast. Overall 518 voters voted, for a total of 35.67 percent.
IKM-Manning proposition fails in unofficial results
In the IKM-Manning School District, unofficial results from Shelby and Audubon counties together, Proposition TG received 173 yes votes and 209 no votes.
The measure asks voters to approve the use of $7.9 million in school infrastructure sales service and use tax revenue. The district would use the funds to build a new gymnasium, locker rooms, commons area, and spark/fire room. This work would take place in the northeast corner of the Manning campus building. A simple majority was needed to pass.
Nodaway Valley CSD PPEL vote passes in unofficial results
Nodaway Valley CSD, Public Measure AA: Shall the Board of Directors of the Nodaway Valley Community School District in the counties of Adair and Madison, in the state of Iowa, be authorized for a period of 10 years, to levy annually, a voter-approved physical plant and equipment property tax not to exceed $1.34 per $1,000 of the assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, or each year thereafter?
In unofficial results, there were 145 yes votes to 75 no votes. Of the 3,174 registered voters, 220 came out to vote, 7 percent of the total registered voters. There were 38 absentee votes cast, or 1 percent of the the total registered voters, with 22 yes votes and 16 no votes. The total was 167 yes to 91 no votes; a simple majority was needed to pass. These results are unofficial until they are canvassed by Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, March 14.