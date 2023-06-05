Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit Own Today Better Tomorrow

Ambassadors Left to Right: Beth Spieker, Lana Whestphalen, Brian Ruge, Megan Sramek, Alex McAfee, Bj Hart, Scott Bennett, Bill Saluk, Elaine Otte, Sue Liston, Kelsey Beschorner, Krysta Hanson, Tori Gibson, Jennifer McEntaffer, Christina Bateman, Dr. Keith Leonard, Alisha Wagner, Julie Waters, Anne Quist, Paige Jensen, Colt Doherty, Dolly Bergmann, Graydon Schmidt, Alden Harriman and Rick Mericle.

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors welcomed a new business to the community, Own Today Better Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 2, during a ribbon-cutting at their office in Downtown Atlantic.

