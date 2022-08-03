ATLANTIC — This year two Special Historical awards were presented during the building awards at the 2022 Cass County Fair. They were sponsored by the Nishnabotna Questers. Award winners were Bryan York, son of Dave and Kristy York, in the Bear Grove Blazers Club, for his restored crank telephone. The second award went to Claire Pellett, daughter of Brad and Kristy Pellett, of the Pymosa Club. She restored a wagon seat.
York, Pellett awarded Special Historical Category awards
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Two Atlantic men charged in theft of firearms
- Time for a change
- Fair Royalty Crowned
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- On The Docket: Trial date set for Chiropractor accused of sexual abuse
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- On The Docket: Two Arrested in Harlan over the Weekend
- On The Docket: Duranceau pleads guilty to assault
- A time of transition
- Des Moines Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.