ATLANTIC — This year two Special Historical awards were presented during the building awards at the 2022 Cass County Fair. They were sponsored by the Nishnabotna Questers. Award winners were Bryan York, son of Dave and Kristy York, in the Bear Grove Blazers Club, for his restored crank telephone. The second award went to Claire Pellett, daughter of Brad and Kristy Pellett, of the Pymosa Club. She restored a wagon seat.

