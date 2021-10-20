Pictured are members of the AHS Class of 1970 who recently celebrated their 50th reunion (front row, left to right) Linda Nelson Knop, Marci Cohron, Anne Clithero Pickering, Gus Warne, Tressa Wilcox, Elizabeth Magill Smith, Diann Ross McLaren, Celine Wedemeyer and Tom Parham; (second row) Rusk South, C.J. Heithoff, Duane Dreager, Larry Bennett, Mark Jesperson, Rick Pellett, Al Robinson, Randy Turner, and Dave Thomsen; (third row) JoAnn Mueller Krueger, Becky Vernon Rasmussen, Marcia Annan Hockenberry, Donna Brownlee Lyers, Diane Brownlee Poch, Sharon Petersen Albers, Judy Westbrook Mewhirter, Lindsay Lee Michalski and Jodie Phelps Peters; and (back row) Greg Zellmer, David Anderson, Leroy Phillips, Clark Knop, Tim Ross, John Roberts, Terry Young, Kay Brix, Jorgensen, Becky Watson Burgart, Marcy Rodgers Hamilton, Christy Schmidt Savage, Vince Dolch, Marlys Lilienthal Kunze, Cindy Steffens Turk and Rick Mewhirter.

