Planning your weekend? There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday before 1 p.m. (30 percent) and more on Friday night (40 percent) Saturday might be the same — with chances of showers and thunderstorms during the day, with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. You might want to bring an umbrella, or look for things to do indoors. Sunday will be better, partly sunny with a high of only 77. Things coming up Friday, Saturday and Sunday range from Figure 8 races in Audubon on Friday night to quilting and more tractor riding on Saturday. Sunday includes an annual Cass County Event and much more. Check it out here:
Friday, June 24
Audubon County Fair Figure 8 races start in June: Pits open at 5 p.m., the flag drops at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available, but no alcohol is allowed in the pits. Grandstand fans tickets are $10 for adults, kids under 5 are free. Racers and pit fans: $25 for a pit pass, $40 for car and driver. Children must be 12 years or older to watch from the pits, no exceptions. Check out the website or contact the Fairboard for more information. Sponsored by the Audubon County Fairboard. Friday, June 24; Friday, July 15 (fair); Friday, Aug. 5, T-Bone Special (rain date Sunday, Aug. 6)
Saturday, June 25
Movie Nights at the Lake Anita State Park Campground — bring a blanket or lawn chair — free popcorn available- Movie is “Luca.”
Sankt Hans Aften at the Museum of Danish America, 5-10 p.m. with picnic for free will offering, live Jazz music and the traditional bonfire at 9 p.m. More information may be obtained by emailing info@danishmuseum.org or calling (712) 764-7001 during weekdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Relay for Life Tractor Ride will be held starting and ending at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Registration and refreshments at the Fairgrounds at 8 a.m., ride begins at 8:30 a.m. Tractors will return around 4 p.m. Cost is a $25 donation to Relay for Life. Lunch will be available for purchase at a separate cost. Rootbeer floats will be served at the end of the ride in Sunnyside Park. All proceeds to Relay for Life. Register by calling 712-254-1670, 712-249-3846 or email knottyladiesquilt@gmail.com.
Knotty Ladies Retreat at the Exira Event Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost $30 donation to Relay for Life, $5 discount if you donate a pillowcase. Participant: bring friends and projects and enjoy a fun, productive day. Drawings for door prizes. Lunch will be available for purchase or participants can step out and visit one of the local eateries. All proceeds to Relay for Life. Register by emailing knottyladiesquilt@gmail.com Registration is required as seating is limited.
Sunday, June 26
Cass County’s 22nd annual Relay for Life from 2-5 p.m. at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA in Atlantic. Fun, Games and food will be a part of the day. The Survivor Program begins at 3 p.m. with the Survivor’s Lap at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call Carole Schuler at 243-4701 or to register, call Dawn Marnin at 249-4773 or go online: www.relayforlife.org/casscountyia.
Bethany Lutheran Church’s Hog Roast will be held beginning at 5 p.m. with bazaar items auction to follow. Homemade ice cream will also be served. Bethany Lutheran Church is located 1 mile east and 1 1/2 miles north of Kimballton.
Exira’s 15th annual Tractor Ride, in Exira; Register at City Park at 8:30 a.m. Midway stop is Duke Rentals at the Valley (Interstate 80 and Highway 71, then back to Exira for a free lunch. No cost to participate.
Field Day with Mike and Donna Brahms of 3 Bee Farms, Practical Farmers of Iowa field day on agritourism, hydroponics, marketing and more on Sunday, June 26, from 2-4 p.m., at their farm near Griswold. Learn about how they grow in fields and high tunnels, hydroponic tomatoes and a 1,000 tree orchard; host field trips and tours, along with seasonal on-farm events, and sell at area farmers markets.
Hitchcock House in Lewis will host David Connon an Iowa Humanities speaker, at 2 p.m. Connon is a Humanities Iowa speaker and will continue his stories of Confederates Who Served in the Civil War – not to condemn but to understand. He stumbled upon these stories while researching the Civil War and they are now published in his book of the same name. Copies of the book will be for sale after the program if anyone is interested. The program will be sponsored by Humanities Iowa. Refreshments available. No charge for the event. Location: 63788 – 567th Lane, Lewis, IA 51544
Joseph Porter Civil War Veteran gravestone dedication ceremony, at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca about 1:30 p.m. Ceremony by SUVCW – Kinsman Camp #23, followed by Re-Dedication of the Prayer Chapel on site at Graceland. Sponsored by the Avoca Historical Society.