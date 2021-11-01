Our final Building Better Birders program will be a two day workshop format!
Join Kelly McKay from ‘Building Better Birders’ as he shares about Sparrow, and Waterfowl Bird Identification. Friday night, Nov. 19 at Outdoor Educational Classroom near Massena, will start with Waterfowl ID at 5 p.m. (those who attend can bring their own dinner) and at 7 p.m., Owl Prowl starts.
The group will hike and try to call in various species of Owls that may be in the park that night!
Saturday, Nov. 20 starts at 8 a.m. at Outdoor Educational Classroom near Massena, with Sparrow ID with a birding hike to follow at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., our very own Iowa Bluebird Conservationists will do a presentation on bluebird basics and their efforts!
Break for a catered lunch for $10 in support of our Friends of the Outdoor Classroom.
At 1 p.m., our final program on Christmas Bird Count Marathon will conclude our workshop.
Funding for this program is provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection – Conservation Education Program (REAP – CEP). This workshop will be conducted by Kelly McKay (BioEco Research and Monitoring Center), with assistance from Mark Roberts (Clinton County Conservation) and Brian Ritter (Nahant Marsh Education Center).
Pre-Register by Nov. 15. Call 769-2372 or email lkanning@casscoia.us to sign up.
Take Highway 148 south of Massena, turn left on Tucson Road, follow it east for about two miles, and then a right hand turn into the parking lot.
Come for one program or all. Pre-registration for Saturday so we know attendance for lunch.