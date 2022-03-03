Diana Balva, a foreign exchange student from Uzbekistan, recently give a program at the Atlantic Rotary Club Meeting about her country.
She is 17 years old, is a senior at Atlantic High School and is staying with the Tracy Auerbach family. She arrived from Uzbekistan on Aug. 23 and returns home on June 16. She has visited Colorado, Washington DC, and the Mall of America so far while being in America and is looking forward to touring New York City with Auerbach and her brother Russ right before returning home. They hope to see Mt Rushmore soon as well. Diana’s heart’s desire is to have a career in Filmography and in International Public Relations.