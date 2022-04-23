Weather conditions contributed to a two vehicle accident in Massena on Thursday.
On April 21, at approximately 10:20 a.m. the accident was reported at the intersection of 750th Street and Highway 92. The driver of a silver 2020 Chevy Silverado, David Schlater, stopped at the stop sign southbound on 750th at the intersection with Highway 92 in Massena.
Due to heavy fog, Schlater was unable to see oncoming traffic, and continued through the intersection. His truck was struck by a westbound 1999 Chevy 2500 driven by Randy Shuey.
Schlater was given a warning for failure to yield the right of way. Shuey was transported to CCMH with minor injuries. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Massena Rescue, Cass EMS, and the Department of Transportation.