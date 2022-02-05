Soil Fertility Workshop
Carroll and Guthrie County ISU Extension & Outreach will be offering a soil fertility workshop in Coon Rapids at the American Legion on Feb. 16 at 1 to 4:30 p.m. with lunch being served before the meeting. ISU Field Agronomist, Mike Witt, will be presenting on soil tests and what they mean, phosphate and potash removal rates, understanding how field and forage crops respond to soil nutrient levels, soil management and more. Registration is required, please register by Feb. 9 to Guthrie County Extension at 641-747-2276. Registration fee is $40 and includes cost of lunch, publications, and handouts.
Farmers Coffee Series
Join us for the annual Farmers Coffee Series at the Guthrie County ISU Extension office on the first Thursday of each month from now until March! All events are free thanks to our generous sponsors!
March 3 from 9:30-11 a.m.- Resilient Working Lands: Using Natural Resources to Create Returns with Catherine DeLong, ISU Water Quality Program Manager sponsored by Iowa Trust and Savings Bank.
Contact our office at 641.747.2276 with questions or to register.
Spend Smart Eat Smart Recipe
Cheesy Chicken Casserole
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon oil (canola, olive, or vegetable)
1 cup onion, diced (1 medium onion)
1 clove garlic, minced
1 1/2 cups reduced sodium chicken broth
1 cup instant brown rice, uncooked
2 cups frozen vegetables (broccoli, carrots, corn, mixed vegetables, peas)
2 cups cooked chicken (shredded or cut up)
3/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook for 2 minutes.
2. Add chicken broth. Heat to boiling. Stir in rice and frozen vegetables.
3. Reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 10 minutes.
4. Add chicken and cheese. Stir constantly until chicken is heated through and cheese is melted.