Shelby County
On April 1
Tiffanie Ann Newcomb, 37, of Kirkman, was arrested following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Peach Rd. Tiffanie was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with possession of controlled substance, keeping premises of vehicle for controlled substance, and driving while barred.
On April 2
Serafin Sanchez Ramirez, 32, Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on St F32, Harlan. Sanchez Ramirez was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with driving while license is revoked, OWI 2nd and failure to provide financial liability.
On April 5
Fernando Rodriguez Juarez, 25, Omaha, Neb., was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 37, Earling. Juarez was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
On April 6
Justin Clay North, 29, Portsmouth, was arrested following a call for service in Portsmouth. North was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with assault.
On April 7
Anton Jason Ahlhelm, 25, Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant and charged with failure to appear.
On April 8
Drew Ashton Gagnon, 30, Shelby, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant and charged with violation of probation.
On April 9
Ricki Frank Andersen, 64, Marne, was arrested after a call for service in the 2600 Block of 200th St. Andersen was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with obstructing emergency communication.
On April 9
Nicole Renne Petersen, 41, Harlan, was arrested after a call for service in Irwin. Petersen was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with trespassing.
On April 10
Joshua Michael Haggerty, 28, Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop at 6th and Durant streets, Harlan. Haggerty was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with driving while license is revoked, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
On April 11
Christopher Sloan Gifford, 38, Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County Warrant and charged with violation of probation.
On April 16
Candelario Hernandez Mosqueda, 53, Council Bluffs, was arrested following a traffic stop in the 1100 Block of Highway 59. Henandez Mosqueda was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with driving while license is suspended.
On April 19
Kaitlyn Noel Mingo, 29, East Grand Forks, Minn., was arrested following a traffic stop on St F32. Mingo was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with failure to affix drug stamp, OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping vehicle for controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, operating a non registered vehicle, open container, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
On April 20
Robert Joseph Arkfeld, 50, Avoca, was arrested following a traffic stop on St F66. Arkfeld was transported to the Shelby County Jail on active Shelby County warrant for homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence. Arkfeld was also charged with person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, keeping vehicle for controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, and introduce intoxicants or drugs into institution.
On April 20
Jesse Eugene Hutton, 33, Harlan, was arrested after a call for service in Harlan. Hutton was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with interference with official acts.
On April 23
Robert Gail Christo, 28, Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on 9th St. Christo was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI first, improper registration lamp, open container, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and no valid drivers license.
On April 25
Joshua Lewis Hytrek, 26, Irwin, was arrested following a traffic stop in Irwin. Hytrek was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 2nd, driving while barred, failure to provide proof of fnancial liability, and open container.
On April 25
Pawel Antoni Baran, 35, Roselle, IL was arrested following a traffic stop in Elk Horn, IA.
Baran was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and keeping vehicle for controlled substance
On April 26
Daija Suzanne Buttry, 19, Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 59. Buttry was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with driving while license is suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
On April 28
Erin Elizabeth Smith, 41, Kirkman, was arrested after a call for service in Kirkman. Smith was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On April 29
Omar Barquero Flores, 34, Harlan, was arrested after a call for service in Harlan. Flores was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with public intoxication.
On April 30
Omar Barquero Flores, 34, Harlan was arrested after a call for service in Harlan. Flores was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with trespass.
On April 30
Megan Nicole Gettys, 28, Harlan, was arrested and charged with violation of a no contact order.
On April 30
Adam Tyrone Scheffler, 30, Harlan, was charged with violation of a no contact order.