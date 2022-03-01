Cass County Master Gardeners to host Spring Garden Seminar on March 19

Get ready to welcome spring by attending the Cass County Master Gardeners’ 2022 Spring Garden Seminar, scheduled for Saturday, March 19. The 2022 event features a theme of “Gardening from the Ground Up” and is a half day seminar designed to provide information and inspiration to gardeners of all skill levels. After a break in 2021, organizers are excited to be bringing the seminar back to the Cass County Community center this year.
The event beings with registration and a light continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The first session beings at 9 a.m. and will feature Diana Benzing and Dean Sparr, West Pottawattamie County Master Gardeners, discussing “Vegetable Gardening: Making the Most of What you Have” - a session that is sure to be useful to new and experienced gardeners alike. The second session will feature a panel of local and regional experts discussing Cover Crops for the Home Gardener. Attendees will learn all about methods, challenges, benefits and suggested varieties of cover crops for use in home garden spaces.
Following the guest speakers, the seminar wraps up with 60 minutes of “lightning learning sessions” where attendees will have the opportunity to rotate between short presentations on topics including flower arranging, container gardens, tool care, and air plants.
Spring Garden Seminar 2022- “Gardening from the Ground Up” will be held at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic. Registration and a light continental breakfast begins at 8:30AM on Saturday, March 19. The program begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude by 12:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to spend the afternoon lunching and exploring in the Atlantic area; suggestions and coupons will be provided to all who register!
Cost for the seminar, including continental breakfast, materials and refreshments is $20. Master Gardeners are encouraging attendees to register early as space is limited. Early registration deadline is March 15. After this date, a limited number of walk-in spaces will be available at $25/attendee. A full schedule and registration form are available at the Cass County Extension office, or online at www.extension.iastate.edu/cass. Previous Garden Seminar, attendees with a current address on record will also receive a brochure with registration form in the mail. Questions can be directed to Kate Olson at 712-243-1132, or by email at keolson@iastate.edu.
Mark your calendars, get registered, and plan to join the Cass County Master Gardeners for the 2022 Spring Garden Seminar, “Gardening from the Ground Up!” on Saturday, March 19!