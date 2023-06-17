The Cass County Master Gardener group will host a tour of four private gardens in the Atlantic area on Sunday afternoon June 25.
The tour will feature both town and country garden spaces for participants to explore at their leisure and gain inspiration for their own garden spaces while enjoying a variety of garden styles and designs. Gardens will be open for touring between 2-6 p.m. and may be visited in any order. Tickets should be presented at each location for admission, and for each garden visited participants will earn an entry to win a planter by Imagine Gifts and Greenhouse. Highlights from featured gardens included wooded and shade gardens, landscaped garden paths, garden ponds and streams, fairy and gnome garden décor, customized berms, themed garden areas, gazebos and seating areas, pollinator gardens, perennial beds and more! Follow the Cass County Master Gardeners on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/CassCoMG for sneak peeks of featured garden spaces leading up to the day of the tour.
The tour is coordinated by the Cass County Master Gardeners, but is open to everyone interested in touring and learning about gardening. Tickets for the tour are $10 each, with all proceeds going to support master gardener projects and scholarships. Tickets are available now for purchase at the Cass County Extension office, and a flier and registration form is also available to print below. A map of the tour locations and description of each garden is on each ticket purchased. Additional tickets may be purchased at any of the four locations on the day of the event.