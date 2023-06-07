Mobile Food Pantries Coming to Atlantic and Massena on June 14

Atlantic and Massena are hosting mobile food pantries this month, on Wednesday afternoon June 14. A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. Mobile food pantries are available free of charge. Anyone in need is welcome, and no documentation is required. Each car can take food for up to two households at a time. Both Atlantic and Massena will be distributing the same food products. If supplies run low in Massena, families will be directed to Atlantic. Full details about the June 14 Mobile Pantries, as well as dates for upcoming mobile pantries in 2023 are listed below:

Tags