Atlantic and Massena are hosting mobile food pantries this month, on Wednesday afternoon June 14. A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. Mobile food pantries are available free of charge. Anyone in need is welcome, and no documentation is required. Each car can take food for up to two households at a time. Both Atlantic and Massena will be distributing the same food products. If supplies run low in Massena, families will be directed to Atlantic. Full details about the June 14 Mobile Pantries, as well as dates for upcoming mobile pantries in 2023 are listed below:
Mobile Food Pantries Coming to Atlantic and Massena on June 14
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Roll over accident north of Atlantic Sunday
- PREP SOFTBALL: Atlantic's walk-off home run secures sweep of Creston
- PREP BASEBALL: JP keys bounce-back win for Atlantic over Creston
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Free fishing weekend is this weekend
- Ryan Hawkins basketball camp is June 12-14
- Fire destroys farm buildings east of Anita Sunday
- Three charged after incident in Exira March 31
- PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic, St. Albert ppd. due to rain
- Burn Ban in Audubon
- Area Police Reports
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.