The Griswold High School student council is once again sponsoring Red Cross Blood drives in the High school gym. The first one of the new year will be Friday, Jan. 6 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Donating blood helps save lives but also helps the student council gather units of blood that count towards a scholarship fund. The more units of blood donated, the more scholarship funds we can give to the graduating class at Griswold High School.

