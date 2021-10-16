Two US Senate candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination in 2022 will be in Audubon Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at Albert the Bull Park rain or shine.
Abby Finkenauer served as the U.S. Representative for Iowa’s 1st congressional district from 2019 to 2021. Before being elected to Congress, Finkenauer served in the Iowa House of Representatives for the 99th district from 2015 to 2019. Her committee assignments included Economic Growth, Labor, Transportation, and Ways and Means. She was also a member of the Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee.
Dr. Glenn Hurst chairs the Iowa Democratic Party’s Rural Caucus and the party’s 3rd District Central Committee. He served as a founding member of a branch of Indivisible, a progressive activist organization, in western Iowa. He operates a private medical practice in Minden that has convinced him that our Nation should have Medicare for All.
Abby Finkenauer, Glenn Hurst, and Dave Muhlbauer are running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on June 7, 2022. The general election against Grassley will occur on Nov. 8, 2022.
Also appearing in Audubon at the event is Ross Wilburn, the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. Wilburn was elected to Iowa House of Representatives from House District 46 in November 2018. Wilburn has served as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party since January 2021.
The public is invited to meet Dr. Glenn Hurst, Abby Finkenauer and Chairman Wilburn on Sunday, Oct. 17 at Albert the Bull Park after church from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.