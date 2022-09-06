Robin and Jerry Hoffman

Robin and Jerry Hoffman are planning a Launch Party, after their store was chosen to be featured in a national quilting magazine.

ELK HORN — While many have been watching the on and off saga of the Artemis moon rocket launch, Robin Hoffman and husband Jerry, owners of Log Cabin Quilting, are planning a little Launch themselves.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

