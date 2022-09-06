ELK HORN — While many have been watching the on and off saga of the Artemis moon rocket launch, Robin Hoffman and husband Jerry, owners of Log Cabin Quilting, are planning a little Launch themselves.
The Hoffman’s shop will be featured in a national quilting magazine — that hits the stands on Friday, Sept. 9, and in honor of that, are holding an Open House, “We’re calling it a Launch Party,” said Robin, on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We are one of the Top 10 built shops in the country for Better Homes and Gardens Quilt Sampler magazine.”
How did the Hoffman’s end up getting into the national magazine?
Robin said she’d heard about how you can apply to be considered, “They ask shop owners to tell about how they got started, what their history was.”
So one night when she was awake late she decided to write it up and sent it in, “That was like last October, and I kind of forgot I did it,” she said.
The Hoffmans learned they were chosen in January.
There was more work to do — each shop has to construct two original patterns, she said, and the magazine would choose one to go into the magazine.
The magazine hits the stands on Friday, Sept. 9, and Robin will have copies of it at the store for the Open House, for those who want their own copy.
She admits she isn’t sure what to expect, “I guess I don’t get it,” she said, “So I called my go-to quilt shop owner, she’s been in the quilting retail business for 40 years. She told me to hang on,” saying it could be a big boost for business.
“People fly in just to be able to say they went to your store, and get your autograph,” the quilt shop owner told Robin. “And I said, ‘What?!”
And just being featured in the magazine is a surprise for Robin, “I’m just very humbled by it, (We’re) just doing what we love to do.”
“I try to put that customer first, every time.”
When asked what she did when she wasn’t quilting, Robin said, “Quilting.”
Robin said she quilted a little when she was younger, then got back into it in 2012.
The business was located in Exira, first, then moved to Elk Horn in 2018.
She works the shop and has three other women who work part time, and her husband Jerry also drives overnight for Estes.
For the couple, when they moved the business to Elk Horn, it was a little like moving home. They live in Elk Horn and had been driving in to Exira before they purchased the old Fajen lumber building. It was bigger and all on one level, a plus for the shop which offers quilting materials and other supplies, along with a kind of unique sideline: a retreat center in the back of the building that includes a sewing room and bedrooms.
She isn’t sure if other quilt shops offer the same kind of facilities, “But my bedrooms are free, you rent the sewing room for $100 per day and the bedrooms are free,” she explained. For a group of six or seven, that’s pretty affordable, and it’s located at the quilt shop, so getting supplies is easy.
It’s a popular venue for friends who want to get together and quilt, and that part of the business has launched itself. Robin said bookings have been growing since the move.
Today she said, “I’m booked, I only have four spots left in 2024,” she said.
A customer came in and slapped a post-it note on Robin’s calendar at the store, telling her that was the date she wanted, in 2025.
“I can’t even find a calendar for 2025,” Robin said.