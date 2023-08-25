Warrior Walk for ALS set for Aug. 26

The annual Warrior Walk for ALS will be held again this year at the Walnut Community Center on Aug. 26.
The walk was started by former Walnut resident Lesile Krummel, who suffers from the disease, and Ashley Petersen and Robin Heilig, who both had relatives who passed away from the disease.
The event will start with a program at the center at 10 a.m., which will include a speaker and songs by a community choir, and silent auction will also start at 10 a.m. A two mile walk will follow, and a free will donation meal will be served from 11 to 12:30 a.m.
Individuals can also contact Petersen at 249-2869 if they want to donate prior to the event or donate online. Proceeds will be donated to the I AM ALS group, which is searching for a cure for the disease.