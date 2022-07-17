AUDUBON - The Audubon City Council will discuss calling for a special election, along with public hearing on a $400,000 bond for the community pool during a meeting on Monday night.
Other agenda items include an update on funded activities for the Upper Story Project at 302 Broadway; consideration of a resolution regarding a cleaning contractor; approval of request for a fuel surcharge of $500/ month for Carroll Refuse; approval to move forward on a petition for title to an abandoned property at 917 Broadway; approval of an ordinance for a four-way stop on Third Avenue and Southside and approval of ARPA funds to purchase fire equipment.
The meeting will be Monday, July 18, at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.