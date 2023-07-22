The Cass County Community Foundation announces that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Cass County. As part of this fall grant cycle, $29,940 is available to support Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is Sept. 1.
Of the total allocated funds, $4,000 is restricted to the community of Griswold, and $25,940 is available to support nonprofit organizations and projects throughout the county.
Beginning July 15, application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Cass County under County Listing at swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.
Only organizations providing services in Cass County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501©(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project. For the Fall 2023 grants, the Cass County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital and program support. General operating support will not be considered.
The Cass County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Cass County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a lasting impact in Cass County.
These grant funds are made possible by the generosity of Cass County Community Foundation donors. To learn more about donating to the Cass County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Cass County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Cass County Community Foundation Board members: Chair Kristi Burg of Massena; Vice Chair Gaylord Schelling of Atlantic; Secretary/Treasurer Sue Hunt of Atlantic; Sandy Bierbaum of Griswold; Justin D. Hockenberry of Anita; and Mike Tibken of Anita.