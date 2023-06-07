Atlantic native graduates from the U.S. Naval Academy

Connor Pellett

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Connor Pellett of Atlantic, successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and a commission as a U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. He is a graduate of Atlantic High School and the son of Brad and Kristy Pellett.

Tags