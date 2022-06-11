SOAR presents library program to large audience

The first program of the Audubon Library’s Summer Reading Program on Wednesday, June 1, attracted a large audience to see Savannah present three raptors for SOAR (Save Our Avian Resources). Madsen, Groteluschen & Tinker sponsored this program for the children. The first bird, a kestrel, got the attention of nearby robins who must have felt threatened by its presence and did several fly-bys during the program. This caused laughter and some concern but no one nor bird was harmed. Savannah also shared a falcon and an owl during this informative program. Story time is on Thursdays at 10:30 and the next program is Wednesday, June 29 at 10:30 am with Brent Allen, magician, in the City Park. Keep reading!!
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP TRACK: Riverside girls have pair of all-state IATC honorees
- Iowa State University announces spring 2022 Dean's List
- On The Docket
- Cass County Court Reports
- Stuart Police Respond To Shooting near Casey Thursday
- Police Reports
- Camblin Mechanical Inc graduates three from Associated Building and Contractors apprenticeship program
- Dorsey trial put off until Dec. 5
- Police Reports
- ALL-NT AREA GOLF: Youth leads the way for area golf this spring
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.