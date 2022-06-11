SOAR presents library program to large audience

Savannah with SOAR (Save Our Avian Resources) presented three raptors for during the Library’s Summer Reading Program. A kestrel, a falcon and an owl.

The first program of the Audubon Library’s Summer Reading Program on Wednesday, June 1, attracted a large audience to see Savannah present three raptors for SOAR (Save Our Avian Resources). Madsen, Groteluschen & Tinker sponsored this program for the children. The first bird, a kestrel, got the attention of nearby robins who must have felt threatened by its presence and did several fly-bys during the program. This caused laughter and some concern but no one nor bird was harmed. Savannah also shared a falcon and an owl during this informative program. Story time is on Thursdays at 10:30 and the next program is Wednesday, June 29 at 10:30 am with Brent Allen, magician, in the City Park. Keep reading!!

Trending Food Videos