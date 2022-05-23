ATLANTIC — The Atlantic Animal Shelter will host a Grand Opening on Thursday, May 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their location at 309 Sunnyside Lane.
A ribbon cutting is planned for 10 a.m. with the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
The shelter recently completed construction and renovation, and wanted to show off the new and improved facility. Refreshments will be available.
Some of the updates to the shelter include new kennels in the dog area, a new addition in front of the shelter that houses an office, a meet and greet room where people can visit with and play with the pet they would like to adopt, a cat room, a public restroom and a multi-purpose room where pets could be groomed, or the vet could do exams.
The cost of the work was about $215,000 and funding came from Lorene Eppelsheimer and other generous donors.