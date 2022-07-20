Baby Contest

Judging some of the babies during the popular event.

 (photo courtesy of the Audubon County - Iowa State University Extension and Outreach)

A favorite event is looking for contestants with the biggest smiles, the prettiest eyes and the curliest hair and maybe someday some of the winners will be back up on stage at the fairgrounds again, vying for Audubon County Queen, or showing that champion steer. For now, the group were being coaxed to show off their smiles in the Baby Contest.

Winners include:

6-12 Months Division/Parents

Biggest Smile: Elsie Bauer, Logan and Lizzy Bauer

Most/Curliest Hair: Raegan Mclaughlin, Matt and Amy Mclaughlin

Most Resembles Parent: Ridge Jensen, Kolton and Paige Jensen

Prettiest Eyes: Faith Klocke, Brad and Brittney Klocke

13-24 Month Division/Parents

Biggest Smile: Cadence Towne, Corey & Rebecca Towne

Most /Curliest Hair: Camryn Nelson, Tim & Taryn Nelson

Most Resembles Parent: Carsten Karas, Clint & Laura Karas

Prettiest Eyes: No entry

Judges: Tracey Armentrout, Molly Christensen and Chenice Sornson

Awards were donated by Audubon Food Land and Audubon Fair Board

