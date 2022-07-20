A favorite event is looking for contestants with the biggest smiles, the prettiest eyes and the curliest hair and maybe someday some of the winners will be back up on stage at the fairgrounds again, vying for Audubon County Queen, or showing that champion steer. For now, the group were being coaxed to show off their smiles in the Baby Contest.
Winners include:
6-12 Months Division/Parents
Biggest Smile: Elsie Bauer, Logan and Lizzy Bauer
Most/Curliest Hair: Raegan Mclaughlin, Matt and Amy Mclaughlin
Most Resembles Parent: Ridge Jensen, Kolton and Paige Jensen
Prettiest Eyes: Faith Klocke, Brad and Brittney Klocke
13-24 Month Division/Parents
Biggest Smile: Cadence Towne, Corey & Rebecca Towne
Most /Curliest Hair: Camryn Nelson, Tim & Taryn Nelson
Most Resembles Parent: Carsten Karas, Clint & Laura Karas
Prettiest Eyes: No entry
Judges: Tracey Armentrout, Molly Christensen and Chenice Sornson
Awards were donated by Audubon Food Land and Audubon Fair Board