There will be musical events at The Venue in Atlantic on Dec. 9 and 10. On Dec. 9 there will be a Music Jam from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Dec. 10 there will be Country Music Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. The Venue is located at 307 Walnut Street in Atlantic.
