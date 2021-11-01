Staff at Family Dental Center in Atlantic will be offering free services to veterans who aren’t covered for dental services on Nov. 11. The services include cleanings, extractions and fillings. Veterans should call the business at 712-243-3275 to make an appointment.
jeffl
