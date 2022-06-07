Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.