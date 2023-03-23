Indeed, God will never slumber nor sleep. Psalm 121:4 NIV
When a cherished person in our life dies, the following days are a blur, even if the death was expected. There are so many things to take care of, so many plans to be made. When the death is unexpected or even violent, those days after are pure chaos. The grief is unfathomable, the questions rage, the pain feels intolerable.
We can just begin to imagine what the followers of Jesus were going through on the Saturday between the stunning agony of Friday and the stunning joy of Sunday. They had lost their magnificent teacher and beloved friend, their cherished hopes and their extraordinary dreams, all gone, all finished, all alone! They hadn’t even been able to begin to stumble toward the “What now?”.
To top it off, this particular Saturday was the Passover Sabbath. Like every Saturday Sabbath, there were rules to follow: no work, no walking beyond a few feet, no preparations, no nothing. So, they sat. They grieved. They feared. They worried. The body hadn’t been properly prepared, so the women would finish that on Sunday. No funeral had been planned, no final words spoken, so, they waited.
In the meantime, where was Jesus? “Lying in the tomb,” you may say. But we have hints that tell a different story. Jesus had told the thief dying beside Him who confessed his faith in Him that, “Today, you will be with me in Paradise!” Luke 23:43 NIV. Did Jesus personally escort this forgiven man to the gates as the first person to enter into His New Covenant Kingdom in Heaven? In 1 Peter 3:19, we are told by Peter, a solid fact-knowing source, that Jesus spent the weekend between His death and resurrection in Hell, preaching to the imprisoned souls who were already there, giving them a chance for the forgiveness now available through His death.
Whatever He was doing, He wasn’t taking a well-deserved nap. He was busy being about God’s business in the interim, for as Psalm 121:4 NIV states, “Indeed, God will never slumber nor sleep.” From this we know that on our “Saturdays”, those days when we’re stumbling around in confusion, grief, and fear, that God is with us and constantly working on our behalf. We may not see Him or feel His presence, but He is with us always! And, during the tough “Saturdays” in life, also remember there is always a “Sunday” coming!
Prayer: Dearest Lord, the “Saturdays” of life can be devastating, but you never slumber or sleep. Instead, you are with me, and I can fully count on you. Keep my hand in your hand, Lord, and lead me forward, when I can’t see where to go. I pray in your name. Amen.
This piece, written by Pastor Nancy Jensen, is from her book, “Victorious Vibes.”