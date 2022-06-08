AMES - Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students - including four from Exira - have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Students listed below are from the area.

Exira

Carter T. Kitelinger, class year 4, Cyber Security Engineering

Cuinn Tuey, class year 3, Animal Ecology

Sadie G. Welter, class year 4, Physics

Anita

Isabel Eve Kinzie, class year 4, Public Relations

Atlantic

Hannah Jo Alff, class year 4, Early Childhood Education

Tyler M. Atkinson, class year 3, Cyber Security Engineering

Sydney Anne Bean, class year 4, Animal Science

Evan Walter Brummer, class year 4, Software Engineering

Tayler Ann Burg, class year 3, Accounting

Mitchell Francis Ginther, class year 4, Civil Engineering

Taylor Hansen, class year 4, Kinesiology and Health

Shayla L. Luke, class year 2, Advertising

Kylie Joy Neal, class year 4, Elementary Education

Kylie Marie Proehl, class year 4, Public Relations

Ethan Frank Pross, class year 3, Mathematics

Aaron Michael Rothfusz, class year 4, History

Kathryn Riley Saluk, class year 3, Event Management

Cole Jacob Sampson, class year 3, Industrial Design

Alexander Evan Somers, class year 3, Computer Engineering

Anna Marykate Stork, class year 4, Graphic Design

Duke Jackson Zellmer, class year 4, Agricultural Systems Technology

Cumberland

Teaguen Gunner Sothman, class year 4, Finance

Griswold

Tyrel Daniel Peters, class year 4, Veterinary Medicine

Lewis

Chloe Davis, class year 3, Linguistics

Wiota

Nathan Russell Behrends, class year 4, Agricultural Studies

Mitchell Williamson, class year 3, Agricultural Studies

