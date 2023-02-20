AUDUBON — Audubon County weather has been all over the map over the last few weeks, with warm, sunny days, cloudy days and rain, and with snow across southern and southwestern Iowa, but there was time on Feb. 4 for an Ice Fishing Clinic at Littlefield Lake.
featured
Littlefield Lake Ice Fishing Clinic A Success
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE WRESTLING: Smith on to the semifinals for Atlantic
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK pulls away from CR-B
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE WRESTLING: Smith still in hunt for gold for Atlantic
- Area Police Reports
- IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls see season end
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BOYS' BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK charges late to sideline St. Albert
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT WRESTLING: Griswold breaks state drought with qualifier; Riverside, CAM also get qualifiers
- Scam Alert: Davenport Police Report On New Scam
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT: Four area Class 1A'ers reach quarters
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK fires on all 3s
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.