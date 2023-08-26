Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit Meredith Communications

The Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Meredith Communications on Thursday, Aug. 23 to help welcome two new staff members.
The Ambassadors welcomed Zach Collins into his new role as Sports Director. Zach is originally from Indiana and attended Valparaiso University where he studied Broadcasting. Zach worked alongside game time athletic professionals for four years and that experience prepared him for his current role as Sports Director.
Bill Saluk, General Manager, also introduced the Ambassadors to Austin West who recently moved to the area from Eastern Iowa. Austin attended Buena Vista University in Storm Lake and worked with the local radio, tv, and newspaper all while playing football for the university. Austin has enjoyed settling into his role as the new on-air host and exploring all that Atlantic has to offer.
Saluk also shared that Sarah Archibald, who has been with Meredith Communications for seven years, has moved over to KSOM 96.5 and into a new role as the Programs Director. Sarah is eager to learn more about the country music world and looks forward to switching things up on the morning show.
Meredith Communications has two award broadcasting stations. KSOM 96.5 offers mainstream county music while KS 95.7 offers a wide selection of Classic Rock from multiple decades. Both radio stations feature award-winning personalities that keep their listeners up to date with community events, sports, weather, local and world-wide news. Meredith Communications doesn’t stop at just radio, the station offers an electronic newspaper that is delivered first thing in the morning and straight to your inbox. Listeners can sign-up at www.westerniowatoday.com.
Meredith Communications is located at 413 Chestnut Street in Atlantic. For more information about KSOM 96.5 or KS 95.7, visit www.westerniowatoday.com.