Attention Churches
To be published: all church notices and changes in church notices may be submitted no later than 10 a.m. Wednesday. Each notice will run as is until further notice is received from the church. People are encouraged to contact their church officials to confirm time and place for service.
________________
Atlantic Gospel Chapel, 104 East 13th Street
Sunday: Chapel hour on KJAN, 9 a.m.; breaking of bread, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School and Family Bible Study, 10:45 a.m.; Evening ministry, 7 p.m.
________________
GracePoint Church: an Evangelical Free Church,22nd and Chestnut
Senior Pastor Donald McLean Pastor of Student and Worship
Discipleship Andrew Johsnon
Saturday: Worship, 5 p.m. — “God With Us is Jesus!- Silent Night by Candle Light”- Catch up with new and old friends after the service with eggnog and chocolate milk!; Sunday, Dec. 25: Worship, 10:30 a.m. “God With Us is Jesus! Joy to the World, the Lord is Come!” And if you’d like, stay for a Christmas Potluck Dinner after the service
________________
Our Father’s House; Meeting at the AtlanticNursing and Rehab
Rev. Cheryl Sjolin and Rev. Jeffrey Sjolin
Saturday: Meeting at 6:45 p.m.- Welcome to public, residents and
staff — Enter to Worship; Exit to service!
________________
Hillside Hope Assembly, 1913 East 22nd Street
Dave Beroth, Lead Pastor, Lori House, Office Administrator
Pastor, Anne Seufert, Children’s Leader, 712-243-5044,
Friday: Family Christmas Celebration, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday: Christmas Service- Kids/Children’s Church, 9 a.m.- (following worship)- No Growth Groups — Dec. 25 and Jan. 1; Wednesday: No Wednesday Programs—Spend time with family and friends
________________
First Baptist Church 710 Walnut American Baptist Church
Pastor Rev. Ray McCalla Phone # 243-4651
Saturday: Christmas Eve Service at First United Presbyterian Church, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday: No Sunday School; Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day at First United Presbyterian Church, 10 a.m.
________________
First United Methodist Church -Atlantic
Pastor Dan Weibesiek
Thursday: Bible Study-Adult Ministries Room, 10 a.m.; Sunday: Worship-Children’s Christmas Program, 9:30 a.m.; Fellowship-Bible Studies-Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Wednesday: Pastors Men’s Coffee -Westside, 9 a.m.; Dynamite Disciples/Lions Den, 2 to 5 p.m.; Youth Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 22: Bible Study-Adult Ministries Room, 10 a.m.; Saturday, Dec. 24- Christmas Eve- Worship, 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 25: Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Fellowship-Bible Studies-Sunday School, 10 a.m.;
________________
First United Presbyterian Church, 616 Chestnut St, Atlantic
Rev. Dr. Rachelle McCalla, 243-2195, www.atlanticpresbyterian.org
Saturday: Christmas Eve candlelight worship service at the Presbyterian Church, 4:30 p.m. All are welcome; Sunday: Christmas Day worship service at the First Baptist Church-710 Walnut Street, Atlantic, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, Jan. 1: Worship service with Holy Communion, 10 a.m.
All worship services are also available live streamed and archived at https://tinyurl.com/AtlanticPresbyterian
______________
SS Peter and Paul
Catholic, Sixth and
Locust
Father Trevor Chicoine
Saturday: The Nativity of the Lord; Christmas Eve Mass at SSPP-livestream at 4 and 10 p.m.; Sunday: Christmas Day Mass at SSPP, 10:30 a.m.; Saturday: Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God- Mass at SSPP, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 1: Mass at SSPP-livestream at 10:30 a.m.
________________
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1011 E. 13th Street, Atlantic, Iowa
50022 712-243-3678 stpaulsatl@gmail.com Pastor Lauri Boysen
Saturday: Candlelight Service with Communion, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m. — Come as you are...jeans & jammies welcome!
_______________
United Church of Christ, 1607 Hazel 243-4846 Pastor Heather
Santi-Brown Worship services shown on Channel 18 Tuesdays and Sundays at 11 a.m.; Radio Broadcast on 96.5 KSOM Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Streamed live at www.facebook.com/UCCAtlantic/; Nursery services are not available at this time. We have created a children’s seating/activity section on the side of the sanctuary where our younger children may sit, and still be a part of the worship service.
Thursday: Faith Circle, noon; Saturday: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5:30 p.m.; Sunday: Christmas Morning Worship “Hope is Here” John 1:1-18: Phillip 1:6; Faith Formation/Sunday School, 10 a.m.;
_____________
Zion Lutheran Church is at 811 Oak Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022
and the Church phone is 712-243-2927. The Pastor is Rev. Kyle McBee.
Pastor’s phone is 712-249-9102. The Web site is
Christmas Eve services will be at 5 and 9 p.m. Christmas day service will be at 9:15 a.m.
On Sunday, Dec. 25 will be a Christmas Morning Service Worship with Holy Communion at 9:15 a.m. There will be no Sunday School or Adult Bible Study. Services will be broadcast on Mediacom at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Medicom will broadcast the church service at 1 and 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday Dec. 28, will be a Wednesday Church Service at 7 p.m.
Thursday morning 9 a.m. we will fold and mail the View.
_____________
Atlantic Seventh Day
Adventist Church, 63251 White Pole Road
Pastor Steven Goodenough
319-210-5378
www.atlantic22. adventistchurchconnect.org
Saturday: Sabbath School, 9:30 a.m.- adult and children’s divisions; Worship services, 11 a.m.
________________
Sunnyside Bible Chapel, 1301 Sunnyside Lane
Contact: Chris Bancroft 712-789-0976 or Chapel Phone at 243-2744
Sunday: Breaking of Bread, 9:30 a.m.; Family Sunday School and Teaching, 10:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Prayer and Bible Study, 7 p.m.
________________
First Church of Christ, 1310 W. 7th St.
Pastor Colt Doherty — 712-243-2509
Saturday: Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.; Sunday: Christmas Service and Children’s Christmas Program, 10:30 a.m.
________________
New Life Church, 600 Pine St., Atlantic
New Life Church — Atlantic previously meeting at 600 Pine Street in Atlantic, is now meeting at the Cass County Community Center for Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m. Children’s Church and Nursery facilities will be available. For more information, please
visit our website at: nlcatlantic.org or call 712.254.3928
________________
Grace Cornerstone
Fellowship, 906 Sunnyside Lane
Pastor Doug Howell Telephone: (712)249-3998
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; WorshipService at 10 a.m.; Monday: Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.;
________________
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 302 Chestnut Street, Anita
Father Trevor Chicoine
Saturday: Christmas Eve Mass at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 1: Mass at St. Mary’s, 8:30 a.m.;
________________
Congregational-United Church of Christ, Anita
Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday: Wednesday Night Bible Study, 6 p.m.
________________
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Anita
Rev. Ted Weishaupt
Saturday: Christmas Eve Service, 8 p.m.; Sunday: Christmas Day Service, 9 a.m.
________________
First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, South of Wiota
Pastor Mike Bodkins
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays
________________
Anita United Methodist Church, 501 Main Street
Pastor Jessica Wietzke
Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.;
____________
Wiota United Methodist Church, 104 Center Street
Pastor Jessica Wietzke
Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m.; Bible Study-first and third Wednesdays, 2 p.m.
________________
Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 506 Fourth Street, Anita
Pastor Mitch Holmes
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday evening service, 7 p.m.
________________
Brayton First Baptist, Brayton, Iowa 50042
website: http://www.fbcbrayton.org/
712-549-2303
Ross Swope, Pastor
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Evening service, 6 p.m.; Courageous Kids For Christ, 6 to 7 p.m.
________________
Buck Creek United
Methodist Church, 51929 Buck Creek Road, Atlantic
Sunday: Worship, 10 a.m.
________________
Cumberland United Methodist
Pastor Casey Pelzer
Saturday: Christmas Eve Service with Children’s Program, 6 p.m.; Sunday; No Christmas Day Service
________________
Elk Horn Lutheran, 4313 Main Street
Saturday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day Service, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday: Fellowship, 9 a.m.; Worship, 9:30 a.m.
_____________
Exira Christian Church
Pastor Glen Meyers, Phone: 268-5498
Sunday: Sunday School, 8:45 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10 a.m.; Coffee time before worship on the first Sunday of the month; Wednesday: God Squad Youth (Grades 4 to 8), 3:30 p.m.
________________
Exira Lutheran Church
Steven Frock, pastor
Sunday: Communion with Sunday School Program, 9 a.m.; Sunday School and Confirmation, 10 a.m.; Parsonage Open House, 2 to 5 p.m.; Monday: Meals on Wheels; Wednesday: Confirmation, 4 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Service with Communion, 5 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 25: Communion, 9 a.m.
________________
Brayton Evangelical
Lutheran Church
Sunday: Brayton Worship, 10:45 a.m.
________________
Lewis United
Congregational
Methodist Church
401 First Street
Lewis, Iowa 51544
Pastor Jerry Neal
Saturday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.
________________
Lewis Church of Christ
Dave Anderson, pastor
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.
________________
Marne United
Methodist Church 705 Main Street, Marne
Sunday: Worship service, 8:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.
________________
Fellowship Church 18999 Highway 59
Oakland, Iowa www.thefellowship.church
Michael D. Kalstrup, pastor
Sunday: Services for adults, children and youth, 9:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Services for adults, children and youth, 7 p.m. Nursery, Toddler and Preschool provided at both services.
________________
Calvary Baptist Church, Corner of Summit and Walnut Streets
Walnut 784-3703
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.; Prayer Meeting, 6:15 p.m.; evening service, 7 p.m.; Wednesday: Joy
Club, 6:20 p.m.; Pro Teens, 7-12 grades, 7 p.m. (during school year only)
________________
St. Patrick Catholic Church, 503 Main Street, Massena
Rev. Phillip Bempong
Saturday: Christmas Eve -Mass at St. Patrick’s- 5:15 p.m.; Christmas Day- Mass at St. Patrick’s- 10:30 a.m.
________________
Bethany Lutheran Church, 2453 Crane Avenue (one mile east on Highway 44, one and one half mile north), Kimballton, Iowa 51543
Sunday: Worship, 10:45 a.m.
________________
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 204 West Second Street
Kimballton, Iowa 51543
Sunday: Worship, 8:45 a.m.
________________
Bethany Evangelical Free Church-Exira,
2144 310th Street, Brayton, Iowa 50042
Alan Seehusen, pastor
No Sunday School during summer months
Saturday: Christmas Eve service, 5:30 p.m.; Sunday: Regular Sunday Worship, 10:15 a.m.- No Sunday School; No youth group meetings; Sunday: Regular Sunday Worship, 10:15 a.m.; No Sunday School; No youth group meetings.
________________
St. John’s United Church of Christ, one mile south of Lyman
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10 a.m.
________________
Massena United
Methodist Church
Karen Patrick, minister
Sunday: Worship, 11 a.m.
________________
Canby Friends Church, 1590 Fontanelle Rd., Casey, 50048 (Canby)
Pastor: Rev. Bob Zirkelbach- 217-313-0596
Sunday: Worship: 9 a.m., Sunday School: 10 a.m.
________________
Our Lady of Grace
Catholic, Church
of Griswold
Father Mike Berner
Monday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Tuesday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Thursday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Saturday: Mass, 4 p.m.; Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m.
________________
Central Church of Christ, 51 Harrison Street, Griswold; griswoldchurch.org
Thursday: Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday: Bible School, 9 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m.;Monday: Weight Loss Group Meeting- FH, 5 to 6 p.m.; Pickle Ball- FLC, 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Men’s Study, 7 p.m.; Tuesday: Women’s Prayer and Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Wednesday: K-5 Rock, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Middle School Gap and High School Ignite Christmas Party, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 22: Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Saturday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Services, 6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 25: Worship, 10:15 a.m.; No Bible School
________________
Griswold United
Methodist Church, 100 Cass Street, Griswold; Pastor Jessica Jacobsen
Saturday: Christmas Eve Service with Communion, 5:30 p.m.; Worship/Birthday Party for Jesus in Fellowship Hall, 10:30 a.m.; Monday: Office closed; Tuesday: TAMP, 9 a.m.; Lord’s Cupboard, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
________________
Grant United Methodist Church
Pastor Casey Pelzer
Sunday: Worship Service, 8:30 a.m.